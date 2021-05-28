The Week in Housing: racism in housing exists, just look at the numbers

As part of our Racism and Housing coverage, Jitinder Takhar, chief executive of Homes for Lambeth and member of the Inside Housing race and housing editorial panel, shared a powerful insight into her career and revealed the injustice and challenges she has come up against because of the colour of her skin.

A particularly powerful passage outlines how “internalised racism” impacts people of colour in the workforce. She describes being told that “the lack of Black people at senior level is because there aren’t enough good candidates”, or another time where a recruiter said that it “may be better to apply for a chief executive role in the Midlands rather than in London”.

And we can see the prevailing legacy of these types of attitudes in the lack of representation of ethnic minority people in senior positions at the sector’s largest housing associations.

Latest statistics provided by the G15 looking at representation across the workforce of its members show that only one in five board members of the capital’s 12 largest landlords are from an ethnic minority background. Equally as stark is the fact that only 15.5% of staff at executive level are from an ethnic minority background and 24% at managerial level.

The figures show there has been a slight improvement from the time when the G15 Diversity Pledge was signed in 2019, with some initiatives, such as the ‘Rooney Rule’, having some impact. However, let’s be honest, it is still depressingly low.

As Ms Takhar says: “There is no reason why people of colour should not be employed in our sector at the most senior levels, especially in a place like London where non-whites make up 40% of the population.”

All of these pieces reaffirm what many of us already know: racial inequality and racism exist in housing.

Now the challenge to the sector is what steps can we take to stamp it out? And what can we do to address the shocking statistics listed above?

Elsewhere this week, Inside Housing published a piece in memory of some of those working in the social housing sector whose lives were lost as a result of COVID-19. The memorial includes a number of touching tributes to much-loved colleagues and brings home how devastating the pandemic has been.

