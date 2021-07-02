The Week in Housing: scrutiny of the sector continues

Last week in this diary I wrote about the reputational issues currently facing the social housing sector. This week its largest representative, Clarion Housing Group, was in the housing news spotlight again for unfavourable reasons.

On Wednesday, Inside Housing revealed that Clarion erroneously told the Housing Ombudsman that it had fulfilled a compensation order and ultimately ending up paying out more than five months later than it should have done. It was a small case, but one which highlighted some of the potential frailties in the social housing complaints process that are closely tied to criticisms facing the sector. Clarion has apologised to the resident concerned for the delay and they have now received the compensation owed.

The next day, Clarion was attacked in the House of Commons by MP Siobhain McDonagh who, having detailed constituency cases involving the landlord, remarked: “Sometimes I feel like I work for Clarion.” In the ensuing debate, it emerged that the association is being investigated by the English regulator for the second time in three months following an ITV News report on squalid conditions at one of its estates in south London.

Clarion has admitted falling short “of the standards our residents have a right to expect” at that estate and said it is working to resolve the issues including by speeding up repairs.