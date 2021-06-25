The Week in Housing: sector’s reputation under strain

Is the social housing sector’s reputation in crisis? It certainly feels like it might be.

Last night, Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, had to go on national news to deliver a solemn apology for squalid conditions filmed inside housing association homes, occupied by residents who feel ignored by their landlords. It was the culmination of weeks of reporting by ITV News on cases of disrepair in social housing.

“I’m sorry that these residents have been let down,” Ms Henderson said. “They deserve better.”

There are four million social homes in England, and stories about tenants having poor experiences are nothing new. But for the industry body to come out and admit that something has gone seriously wrong rather than chalk the issues down as the exception to the rule, could be a turning point.

It came as the Housing Ombudsman revealed this week that the number of complaints it received in the first three months of 2021 were up a whopping 73% on the same period last year – with the service warning that this higher level “may be the new normal”.