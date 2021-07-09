ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
The Week in Housing: social landlords need to be ready for the Building Safety Bill changes
Insight
09.07.21
by Jack Simpson
A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Housing Ombudsman investigating five social landlords over failure to deal with complaints
What impact will the Building Safety Bill have? The key takeaways
Slough Council bans spending after racking up £96m budget deficit
Regulator considering whether Clarion breached standards following ITV reports
Developer linked to lease-based providers faced dissolution warning over late accounts
The Week in Housing: social landlords need to be ready for the Building Safety Bill changes
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 42: ‘They would leak as much as they leaked. They were what they were’
We asked women who work in social housing how they want employment practices to change. Here's what they told us.
RELATED STORIES
09.07.21
Developer linked to lease-based providers faced dissolution warning over late accounts
09.07.21
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 42: ‘They would leak as much as they leaked. They were what they were’
09.07.21
Large landlords agree 186-home stock transfer
09.07.21
Number of London buildings with waking watches triples to 900 in a year
09.07.21
How investor questions are changing as ESG factors become more important
08.07.21
Grenfell victims’ civil case paused for settlement negotiations
08.07.21
Sub-contractor did not check compliance of Grenfell smoke control system, saying it was merely ‘middleman’
08.07.21
The Charter for Social Housing Residents is turning into a huge saga, but that’s no excuse to stand still
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved