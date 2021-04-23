The Week in Housing: the E W Mess

If you haven’t looked at the Inside Housing website over the past few days, you may have missed that it has been all about the external wall system – or EWS – crisis this week.

Since Friday last week, Inside Housing has published a series of articles highlighting the chaos and confusion caused by the controversial form needed by people trying to buy new flats.

The EWS1 form is something that has become synonymous with the building safety crisis and has dominated the lives of leaseholders, housing providers and property managers.

The process requires a competent professional to inspect a wall and deem whether it is in need of remedial works. If the wall is given a clean bill of health, banks will lend. If it is not, banks won’t lend.