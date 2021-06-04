The Week in Housing: The moment of truth on evictions

There was a significant moment for housing this week, as the stay on evictions came to an end.

After 14 months of extensions and permutations to the ban, landlords again have the power to remove tenants from their homes.

It will be a moment of truth. Charities such as Shelter and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation were quick to warn that hundreds of thousands of private renters could now face eviction, with the Local Government Association and the National Residential Landlords Association also voicing concerns. Meanwhile, the National Housing Federation has promised that its members will not evict tenants who work with them to fix rent arrears – a noble pledge, which will come with scrutiny.

Inside Housing analysis of official statistics showed that eviction claims by private landlords have outstripped those by social landlords for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, but that the gap narrowed significantly in the first three months of 2021.

No one can know for sure whether the feared surge in homelessness now the ban is lifted will come to pass. Either way, it’s difficult to escape the feeling that the coming months have the potential to be a defining juncture for the housing sector.