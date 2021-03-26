The week in housing: The things that were wrong with the Right to Buy changes

Good afternoon.

We are going back a little bit further than we usually do for this Week in Housing. Arguably the biggest story for the social housing sector this week actually came to light in the final hours of last week.

Snuck out late on Friday afternoon, as so many housing-related releases seem to have been of late, was an announcement from government about a raft of changes to the way Right to Buy works, and how councils can use receipts. It came after nearly three years since the original consultation closed.

At face value, the changes seem helpful for councils: the time councils have to spend receipts has been extended from three years to five, and the percentage cap on how much of a receipt councils can use for new homes has risen from 30% to 40%.

However, while many in the council housing space welcomed the changes, the majority saw it as a missed opportunity. This was summed up by Chloe Fletcher, policy lead at the National Federation of ALMOs, who said that a braver approach could have made the Right to Buy policy more sustainable and equitable to those buying homes. Included in this was the point that while the cap was raised to 40%, the majority of councils needed it to be at least 50% to build social rent homes. She also called for an extension of the cost floor mechanism to 30 years.

There were also concerns about a new rule that would see councils being able to use the receipts for shared ownership or First Homes, with some saying that at a time when there is such a shortage of social rent, this was unnecessary.