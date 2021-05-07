The Week in Housing: warnings come to bear

Since the day that Grenfell Tower lay a still-smouldering obelisk on the west London skyline in June 2017, the warning from experts and residents has been consistent: while dangerous aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding remains on buildings, the same thing could happen again.

It is universally acknowledged that progress to replace that ACM across the country has been dismally slow over the past four years, and this week those warnings came to bear in terrifying fashion.

Click here to adjust your newsletter and get this briefing straight into your inbox every Friday

As I write, around 125 firefighters are battling a blaze at New Providence Wharf in Poplar, east London – where work to remove Grenfell-style cladding has not even started. The situation is naturally fast-moving and details are yet to emerge and it is not clear whether the ACM played a role but images from the scene show flames spread across multiple floors of the 19-storey tower. We can only pray that no one has been badly hurt.

Just two days ago, amid a slightly disjointed week of evidence, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard from a building facade expert. Jonathan Sakula said that government guidance allowed the use of combustible ACM but that a “reasonably competent” contractor should have known it was unsafe for high rises – a paradox that underpins the madness of the cladding crisis.

And while the very real human threat associated with dangerous cladding was playing out at New Providence Wharf, there was also yet another reminder this week (if it were needed) about the huge financial impacts. The UK’s largest house builder, Barratt, revealed it has now spent a staggering £163.1m fixing safety issues since Grenfell.