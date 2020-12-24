Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
The year the housing sector united behind calls to improve accessibility
Comment
24.12.20
by Nic Bungay
This year saw real unity on calls for the delivery of more accessible housing. It is vital that housing professionals keep banging the drum in 2021, writes Nic Bungay
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Housing association fined £80,000 after employees suffer nerve damage
Developer sent ‘cease and desist’ letter by Trustpilot over five-star reviews
Six housing associations get downgrades in latest regulatory judgements
Housing market remains open and repairs can continue in Tier 4 areas
The year the housing sector united behind calls to improve accessibility
A week in the life of… a Housing First coach
The Infrastructure Levy could be a better way of funding development
Westferry Printworks scheme to go back in front of planners after Jenrick controversy
RELATED STORIES
23.12.20
The Infrastructure Levy could be a better way of funding development
23.12.20
15 minutes with… Emma Palmer, chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes
22.12.20
L&Q ordered to pay £31,000 to tenant forced to move following racist abuse
22.12.20
Sovereign appoints new chief people officer
22.12.20
Riverside secures £150m private bond issue with US firm
22.12.20
As a manager, it’s my job to keep valuing frontline workers
21.12.20
Plus Dane appoints interim chief executive as permanent boss
21.12.20
Councils to receive extra £310m Homelessness Prevention Grant next year
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved