There is a financial case for reversing legal aid cuts – as well as a human one

I was pleased to see the recent Inside Housing front page story on legal aid.

Those of us involved in housing advice and representation funded through legal aid do not need any convincing about the impact of the freeze in payment levels (going back 20 years or more) or the reduction in scope and volumes as a result of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act (LASPO), which came into effect in 2013.

Few, if any, politicians will not be moved by the plight of a family facing homelessness or living in temporary or emergency accommodation. What to do about the situation is more divisive.