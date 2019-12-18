There is opportunity and threat for the social housing sector in the new political landscape

Last week’s general election result marks the start of a new era in British politics. It also points to the start of a new era for the social housing sector’s relationship with government.

This change will be felt in several ways and presents both opportunity and risk. The previous two prime ministers took a close interest in social housing – David Cameron from a position of hostility and Theresa May in a serious attempt to return to the centre ground.

Mr Johnson is unlikely to do the same. The biggest takeaway from his time in City Hall is that his approach was to delegate housing to powerful advisors he trusted, leaving him free to pursue his closer interests, such as mythical garden bridges and American businesswomen.

He has shown himself to prefer policies that promote homeownership – but in the bog-standard Conservative way, not the wild-eyed fervour of Mr Cameron.