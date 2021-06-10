‘They have swapped one unsafe building for another’: the story of Kennington Park Square

Over the years, with some feelings of frustration about the way the block was managed, residents set up their own company to manage the building. By now it was 2020, three years after the Grenfell Tower fire, and mortgage lenders around the country were requiring forms declaring the safety of the buildings before flats could be sold.

A report was commissioned by the residents’ company and it reported in February 2020. The findings were damning but, at least to those who have followed the revelations emerging from the building safety crisis, not surprising.

The external cladding was labelled ‘limited combustibility’, but behind it was a phenolic foam insulation that was well below required fire safety standards. And within the cladding system, the required cavity barriers were either missing or defective.

This story is brutally familiar because it is now so common. There are almost 3,500 buildings above 18 metres tall that are seeking funding for the remediation of similar faults. This equates to one in every four in England.

There is no official figure for the number of medium rises, but it will certainly stretch into the tens of thousands. All told, millions live in blocks with similar faults to Kennington Park Square.

“I feel like everybody involved in this building has dropped us like a hot coal”

And most of them face a similar struggle. As a result of the findings, the assessor decided it was a system that would not pass a large-scale test and required remediation. The report was shared with Barratt in May 2020. The builder carried out their own review. This was provided to residents in January this year, and essentially confirmed the findings. Remediation was required and it would cost £6m.

But this was not the only cost. In July 2020, the report was shared with the London Fire Brigade, which responded to say that if the block did not have a ‘waking watch’ patrol of fire wardens put in place within four hours, it would need to be evacuated.

This was done, but at a cost that would need to be met by residents through their service charges. A common fire alarm was installed at a cost to residents of £150,000, bringing the waking watch to an end. By this point, it had cost them £450,000.

Their building insurance is up for renewal this month, and they expect similar rises to others in their position, who have seen fees increase by sums of up to 500%.

Added to the cost of the various surveys and professional fees, it means the leaseholders have paid out £870,000 already, more than £4,000 each, without a single panel of insulation being removed or cladding panel replaced.

The right to manage company – run by residents of the block – has been left in the invidious position of billing their neighbours for the funds.