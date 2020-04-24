Thousands of housing association staff furloughed as government’s job retention scheme opens

Inside Housing received responses from 40 large associations stating whether they have furloughed staff, with 21 confirming they were using the government’s Job Retention Scheme (JRS) which aims to mitigate financial difficulty while protecting jobs during the pandemic.

In total 2,889 staff from these associations have been furloughed.

Scotland’s 93,000-home landlord, Wheatley Group, has furloughed 518 staff members, 17% of its total workforce, while 32,000-home Radian has furloughed 227 staff – 16.5% of its total workforce.

North West-based Torus has furloughed nearly a third (456) of its1,400-strong workforce in response to the crisis, while L&Q, Sovereign, Peabody and Anchor Hanover have also furloughed staff.

Platform Housing Group said it has furloughed 348 staff members - 27% of its workforce.

Of the 56 associations contacted by Inside Housing 15 said they had not furloughed staff while two associations said it was still being considered as an option. A total 16 associations did not respond.