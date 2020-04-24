Twitter
Thousands of housing association staff furloughed as government’s job retention scheme opens

News24/04/20by Dominic Brady

Housing associations across the UK have furloughed thousands of their workers as they attempt to shield their businesses from the economic impact caused by coronavirus.

Picture: Getty
Inside Housing received responses from 40 large associations stating whether they have furloughed staff, with 21 confirming they were using the government’s Job Retention Scheme (JRS) which aims to mitigate financial difficulty while protecting jobs during the pandemic.

In total 2,889 staff from these associations have been furloughed.

Scotland’s 93,000-home landlord, Wheatley Group, has furloughed 518 staff members, 17% of its total workforce, while 32,000-home Radian has furloughed 227 staff – 16.5% of its total workforce.

North West-based Torus has furloughed nearly a third (456) of its1,400-strong workforce in response to the crisis, while L&Q, Sovereign, Peabody and Anchor Hanover have also furloughed staff.

Platform Housing Group said it has furloughed 348 staff members - 27% of its workforce.

Of the 56 associations contacted by Inside Housing 15 said they had not furloughed staff while two associations said it was still being considered as an option. A total 16 associations did not respond.

The JRS, announced in late March, promises to pay 80% of wages of workers up to a maximum of
£2,500 per month to avoid a spike in unemployment.

The National Housing Federation (NHF) said that the majority of staff furloughed by associations were from “non-essential roles”, with several associations telling Inside Housing that those furloughed were back office staff not needed while the business was carrying out emergency repairs only.

The NHF confirmed this week that it had furloughed a third of its own staff.

The majority of those that have furloughed staff said that where possible they have sought to redeploy staff as a priority.

Greg Campbell, partner at Campbell Tickell, said: “Furloughing staff is plainly better than redundancy – it is a demonstration that organisations will be looking to get people back working as soon as possible.”

But he added: “If organisations are saying they are not sure how long they will be viable at present rates of activity, then yes it’s possible that redundancies will happen.”

Jamie Gamble, partner at law firm Ward Hadaway, told Inside Housing that associations should be considering the legal implications involved in furloughing staff.

He said: “The position is complex where you have a mixture of public and private funding and to what extent are you prevented from furloughing because of being in receipt of public funds.

“The principle underpinning this is whatever you do, you should not ‘double recover’ for any employees from your normal public funding and the JRS. You can’t continue to get money to fund something and then furlough them and claim 80% of their wages – that’s double recovering form the public purse.”

Mr Gamble suggested for associations that have already furloughed they now need to consider an exit plan including whether redundancies, wage cuts, job sharing and part-time working are necessary.

Some organisations, including Notting Hill Genesis and Riverside, are instead increasing staff to deal with demand in areas including care and support.

Riverside has employed around 250 agency temps to cover frontline staff currently ill or isolating.

List of housing associations that have furloughed

ASSOCIATION FURLOUGHED STAFF? NUMBER OF STAFF FURLOUGHED EXTRA INFO
Wheatley Group yes 518
Torus yes 456
Platform yes 348
Together yes 265
Radian yes 227
Thirteen yes 200
L&Q yes 150
Vivid yes 150
Notting Hill Genesis yes 120 Recruiting extra care and support staff
Peabody yes 103
Bromford yes 85
Catalyst yes 70
Optivo yes 62
Gentoo yes 61
Stonewater yes 49
Aspire yes 11
South Yorkshire Housing Association yes 7
Longhurst yes 5
Metropolitan Thames Valley Homes yes 2
Sovereign yes n/a
Anchor Hanover yes n/a
Radius still considering
Apex still considering
Livewest no
Network Homes no
Karbon Homes no
Clarion Housing Group no
A2 Dominion no
Riverside no
Orbit no
Paragon Asra no recruited 32 extra working on out-of-hours contracts, support calls etc.
Southern Housing Group no board has approved furloughing as an option
Settle Group no
Watford Community Homes no
Curo no
EMH Homes no
Midland Heart no
WHG no
Home Group no
2889

*Inside Housing also contacted Places for People, Flagship, Pobl, Taff, Trivallis, Coastal, Cadwyn, River Clyde, Your Housing Group, Housing21, Regenda, Magna, Jigsaw, Wrekin, Citizen, Sanctuary, Accord

CoronavirusHousing Association/RP
You must be logged in to comment.

