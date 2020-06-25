Three policies to bring down land values – @NetworkHomesUK’s @Jamrat_ and @TheReubenYoung on how to spark more affordable housing #ukhousing

We need a set of policies that bring land prices down so that it’s easier to build more affordable homes and make developer contributions to affordable housing certain and consistent.

The other mechanism of developing affordable homes – developer contributions – is also beset with problems. It doesn’t take long to find examples of developments where the proportion of affordable housing is being challenged or not met. The way we use financial viability to determine the provision of affordable housing means that, when costs become tight, social housing is the first thing to go.

These high land costs also make it harder for social landlords to develop land-led affordable homes to help the 8.4 million people around England in housing need, as it’s harder to compete with private developers.

Land is expensive. In our cities it’s more expensive than ever. And when land is expensive, that makes new homes expensive, too. House prices and rents have risen extortionately over the past few decades, and this is pushing renters and prospective buyers further from the areas where they want to live.

Making land deliver

This week we’ve published Making land deliver – our report on the ins and outs of land policy and why land has reached the expensive levels that make affordable housing a distant dream for many. We’ve come up with three policy ideas that would deliver more new affordable homes.

1. Public bodies to compulsorily purchase land at its current use value

Our outdated planning system causes huge speculation on land, which inflates prices massively. Because developable land is rationed politically, landowners who are lucky enough to get planning permission can see their assets appreciate a hundredfold.

If public bodies could compulsorily purchase land at its current use value, they would be able to buy it and sell it on to builders of affordable housing. But even more importantly, the mere threat of this would mean that landowners would be incentivised to sell land at a far lower price, making development cheaper for everyone.

2. Encourage public landowners to consider social value when selling land

When government departments, councils, NHS trusts and other public bodies sell land, they’re obliged to get the best possible value for it. Currently, best value means market price, and this is short-sighted. If a social landlord could deliver 100% affordable homes assuming a lower land cost, this social value should be considered as well as the price paid.

The G15’s campaign on key worker housing is a great example of the potential of this: if NHS land near hospitals could be used for building affordable homes for nurses and their families, fewer would be planning to leave high-cost areas.

This would work particularly well with the compulsory purchase powers recommended above.