Timeline: the three years since Grenfell

15 August 2017: Sir Martin Moore-Bick (above), the retired judge appointed to chair the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, sets out his terms of reference and promises an interim report on the causes of the fire by Easter 2018.

29 August 2017: It is revealed that KCTMO will be stripped of the management of council homes in Kensington and Chelsea.

1 September 2017: The ACM testing programme concludes, and only three combinations of ACM and insulation pass. The government confirms that all failed systems will need to be stripped from high rises and promises to commission testing on non-ACM cladding materials.

6 September 2017: Sajid Javid, communities secretary at the time, reveals that out of 89 privately owned buildings that have had their cladding tested, 85 have failed tests.

13 September 2017: A letter leaked to Inside Housing reveals that the government has been refusing to fund work to install sprinklers in tower blocks, branding the work “additional, not essential”.

14 September 2017: At an opening session of the inquiry, Sir Martin reveals that the Grenfell Tower Inquiry will be split into two stages.

19 September 2017: Mr Javid announces that the government will publish a “wide-ranging” Social Housing Green Paper, aimed at reforming the sector to make it more accountable to residents.

13 October 2017: In one of the first assessments of the cost of fire safety work, it is estimated that post-Grenfell works will cost councils £402m.

4 December 2017: Mr Javid tells private building owners not to pass on costs to leaseholders and announces increased funding for the Leasehold Advisory Service.

12 December 2017: Ahead of the six-month anniversary, three survivors give an address in the House of Commons, the first public appearance by representatives of Grenfell United. More than 100 Grenfell survivors are still in temporary accommodation.

18 December 2017: Dame Judith Hackitt unveils the conclusion of her interim report, describing the system of building regulation as “not fit for purpose”.

19 December 2017: The first statistical release on dangerous cladding shows that 284 tower blocks have been identified. It says 26 have had cladding removed and only one has completed replacement.

22 December 2017: Ms May rejects a request by survivors to have additional panel members to assist Sir Martin at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

10 January 2018: A mortgage lender refuses to lend on a building in Southend because of fire safety issues – the first evidence of what will become a huge crisis for the sector.

18 January 2018: As leaseholders of Citiscape in Croydon are told they face a £2m bill for cladding removal works, warnings are issued that tens of thousands of other residents across the country will be in the same position.

20 February 2018: With only three of 299 blocks with Grenfell-style cladding to have completed remediation work, Ms May faces serious questions about the government’s lack of action in the House of Commons. A day later, rapper Stormzy attacks her response to Grenfell at the Brit Awards.

23 February 2018: The government reveals that it plans to alter building guidance to formally include the use of ‘desktop studies’. The move sparks criticism from groups calling for an outright ban on combustible cladding.

15 March 2018: The Metropolitan Police reveals that fire doors at Grenfell Tower failed to provide adequate resistance, permitting fire through after 15 minutes rather than the required 30.

16 April 2018: A leaked report prepared by the Building Research Establishment hammers the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower, including windows stuffed with combustible material and ineffective fire barriers as well as the dangerous cladding.

11 May 2018: Ms May U-turns on her refusal to allow extra panel members at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, announcing that two extra panel members will be added for the second phase of the inquiry.

11 May 2018: Inside Housing reveals that the Hackitt Review will not recommend a ban on dangerous cladding or desktop studies, despite huge pressure from expert groups, survivors and MPs to do so.

16 May 2018: Under mounting pressure from survivors for tougher action, Ms May announces £400m to directly fund the removal of dangerous cladding for the social housing sector only. Removal work has completed on just seven buildings, with 317 identified.

17 May 2018: The Hackitt Review is published, recommending against an outright ban on dangerous cladding. After survivors say they are “saddened and disappointed” by this omission, the government immediately U-turns, launching a consultation on a ban. The rest of the report recommends an overhaul of the regulation of tall buildings.

21 May 2018: As phase one of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry opens, residents share emotional tributes to the victims of the fire.