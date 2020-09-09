Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All

Top dog Nora wins housing’s pet competition

News09/09/20by Jess Mccabe

A dog called Nora last night won a pet competition organised as part of the Virtual Housing Festival.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Nora, the winner of ‘Housing’s national pet show’
Nora, the winner of ‘Housing’s national pet show’
Sharelines
A dog called Nora last night won a pet competition organised as part of the #VirtualHousingFestival #UKhousing
John Conway, head of housing @KetteringBC, says: “Not only is Nora a great dog but she also plays her part as a housing professional.” #UKhousing #VirtualHousingFestival

Nora is a cross between a rottweiler and a Welsh border collie, and she belongs to John Conway, head of housing at Kettering Borough Council.

Mr Kettering said: “Not only is Nora a great dog but she also plays her part as a housing professional. When Kettering Borough Council runs animal health check roadshows on our housing estates, Nora joins housing officers in welcoming tenants and their dogs to the event. She’s a key member of the housing team!”

Read More

From the frontline – CrumbleFrom the frontline – Crumble
CIH chief executive’s Virtual Housing Festival speech in fullCIH chief executive’s Virtual Housing Festival speech in full
Solving the housing crisis is about more social housing, not less newt-countingSolving the housing crisis is about more social housing, not less newt-counting

The competition – which took place online last night – was judged by Alison Inman, former president of the Chartered Institute of Housing; Kate Dodsworth, chief executive of Gateway Housing Association; Susmita Sen, chief executive of Tower Hamlets Homes; and Robert Grundy, head of housing at Savills.

The Virtual Housing Festival continues until the end of this week.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

East MidlandsHousing ManagementLocal Authority
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn