Top dog Nora wins housing’s pet competition

A dog called Nora last night won a pet competition organised as part of the Virtual Housing Festival.
Nora is a cross between a rottweiler and a Welsh border collie, and she belongs to John Conway, head of housing at Kettering Borough Council.
Mr Kettering said: “Not only is Nora a great dog but she also plays her part as a housing professional. When Kettering Borough Council runs animal health check roadshows on our housing estates, Nora joins housing officers in welcoming tenants and their dogs to the event. She’s a key member of the housing team!”
The competition – which took place online last night – was judged by Alison Inman, former president of the Chartered Institute of Housing; Kate Dodsworth, chief executive of Gateway Housing Association; Susmita Sen, chief executive of Tower Hamlets Homes; and Robert Grundy, head of housing at Savills.
The Virtual Housing Festival continues until the end of this week.
