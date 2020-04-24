Towards the zero-carbon home

You get into a time machine and set the controls to 2050. Step out, and what will you find? If all goes to plan, the UK economy will be at ‘zero carbon’. This is not science fiction. It is a legal commitment by the UK government.

Housing will be a huge part of this. The Committee on Climate Change, which monitors Britain’s progress on climate targets, said in 2018 that this is not possible “without near complete decarbonisation of the housing stock”.

But how will we shrink our carbon footprint this much? And what role will social landlords play? To find out how we might get from here to there, Inside Housing is taking you on a journey through the UK’s green building policy of the past – and the proposals for the future.

Let us go back in time to find out how we got here. It was December 2006. Take That were number one in the charts. The economy was riding high. No one outside financial circles had heard of sub-prime loans. And Gordon Brown, on the cusp of becoming prime minister, gave a speech announcing one of the most ambitious housing policies in decades. Within 10 years “every new home will be a zero-carbon home”, he said.

Spoiler alert: it did not happen. That is the short version, though. The long story is a bit more complex, and involves social landlords plunging enthusiastically into successive government agendas of reducing carbon emissions from both new and existing homes, before their efforts were largely cut adrift.

“We were ready to go. Everybody understood what needed to be done. The construction industry was ready to go. Overnight that was radically changed”

After the zero-carbon homes target of 2016 was announced, policy gears started to shift. At that time, a zero-carbon home was estimated to cost about £120,000 to £140,000 to build, compared with an £85,000 traditionally built home. Developers had 10 years to meet the target. Government set up a body called the Zero Carbon Hub, which made recommendations on details of the policy and kept track of progress.

Simultaneously, the Code for Sustainable Homes was widely adopted by planners, before – briefly – becoming mandatory across England. This set out environmental standards that new homes had to meet – not only in terms of energy efficiency, but also flood mitigation, waste, the materials used in construction, water use, and the ecology of the site. Homes could aim for different levels of ambition, from Level 1 up to Level 6: a ‘net zero’ home, with good sustainability scores across the board.

Many social landlords took a proactive approach. The sector already had pockets of innovation – housing association Hastoe launched its Sustainable Homes consultancy as early as 1997. This was encouraged further by government policy. From 2008, grant funding in England was made conditional on homes achieving at least a Level 3 in the code.