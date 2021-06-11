Trouble in Paradise Wharf: the leaseholders who have been served £30,000 remediation bills

Paradise Wharf in Manchester is a microcosm for the calamitous nature of the building safety crisis.

It is a 20-year-old development scheme in the east of the city made up of three buildings. Two of the blocks are wrapped in dangerous cladding, which was identified through External Wall System 1 (EWS1) surveys carried out around six months ago.

One of these, Jutland House, is taller than 18m and so meets the government’s definition of a high-rise. The other, Whittles Croft, does not. The third, older block, Junction Works, does not have any cladding in need of remediation.

In late May, the development’s management company, FirstPort subsidiary Mainstay Group, contacted residents with bombshell news. It had decided to begin remediation of the cladding on Jutland House and Whittles Croft as soon as possible – a positive step, one might think.

An email to leaseholders seen by Inside Housing explained the urgency is partly “to comply with the strict requirements of the Building Safety Fund”, which is contributing £1.5m towards the works on Jutland House but does not cover balcony and window replacements at £271,683 plus VAT. The terms of the funding require work to begin by 30 September.