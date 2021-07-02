Recent by-election results show the Conservative Party is not as secure as it might have hoped - with planning reform likely to become an unfortunate political football, writes Jules Birch #ukhousing

And the upshot is a depressing one for anyone who believes in the case for new homes. Trouble was always likely when planning reform met politics, but I wasn’t expecting it to happen so quickly.

If Batley and Spen shows that the Tories can no longer be entirely confident in Labour seats in the North, then Chesham and Amersham shows a worrying vulnerability to the Lib Dems in the South.

Labour holding a seat and the Lib Dems winning one against a government that has been in power for 11 years would never have been seen as surprise results in previous parliaments but they could signal politics beginning to return to normal after Brexit, the 2019 election and the pandemic.

Two by-elections, two widely predicted Conservative victories that did not quite turn out that way.

Planning is, of course, always contentious - even in a Batley and Spen by-election dominated by other issues it still featured in the letters pages of the local press.

But it was front and centre in Chesham and Amersham. While HS2 was also seen as a factor, the victorious candidate made heavy play of planning and housebuilding in her leaflets, quoting extensively from Tory critics of the plans who say they will mean ‘the wrong homes being built in the wrong places’.

This was deeply cynical of the Lib Dems, who support both the new high-speed train line and 300,000 new homes a year at a national level but said the opposite locally.

However, they were not the only ones. The losing Conservative candidate proposed turning much of the constituency into a national park during the campaign. This surely foreshadows likely tactics by local Tories in getting as much of their land as possible designated as ‘protect’ against new homes under the new system proposed in the Planning Bill.

Planning reform is opposed by two recent Conservative leaders (Theresa May and Iain Duncan Smith) and a third (William Hague) has warned that it could become Boris Johnson’s poll tax.

At a national level, the party leadership has made the right noises about plans to ‘build beautiful’ as a route to winning local consent and the ‘moral duty’ to build more homes. However, even as it proclaims the right of young people to home ownership, it is ignoring the other occupant of the room, the one with big ears and a trunk.

Sensing an opportunity to put the government on the spot, Labour called an opposition day debate last month condemning plans in the white paper to deny communities a say over individual planning applications.

That’s legitimate enough in itself, although the votes of two Tory rebels were almost as miserable a haul for the party as its 622 in Chesham and Amersham.

What was depressing was the way it framed the message on social media in terms of green spaces and an image of rural England:

June 21, 2021

Cue outrage from young renters, would-be home owners and Labour supporters, including this from the Labour leader of Trafford Council:

Currently buying a 2up 2down for 10x the average UK salary. That THIS is the Party's message on housing devastates me. Under my leadership @trafford_labour will continue to make case to build the homes we need, up affordable & social delivery and get young people on the ladder 🤦‍♂️ — Andrew Western (@AndrewHWestern)

The debate itself was just as depressing, since there is little evidence that housebuilding alone will make housing more affordable or home ownership more accessible.