Two more housing associations access Bank of England COVID-19 scheme for £150m
News01/07/20by Dominic Brady
Platform Housing Group and Flagship Homes have sold a combined £150m of short-term debt to the Bank of England (BoE) via its Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) to help navigate the economic impact caused by coronavirus.
Previous Article Virtual board meetings are here to stay Next Article Homelessness could treble without ‘coronavirus home retention scheme’, campaigners tell government