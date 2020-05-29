Twitter
Two thirds of tenants in Wales are struggling pay rent during the coronavirus crisis, survey reveals

News29/05/20by Lucie Heath

More than 60% of private and social tenants in Wales are struggling to pay rent or bills during the coronavirus pandemic, a survey by TPAS Cymru has revealed.

Just 39% of the survey’s 500-plus respondents said paying rent and bills during the crisis was not an issue.

The biggest cause for those struggling to pay rent was low income (18%), followed by being on furlough (11%) and delay in benefits (8%).

Over a third of respondents (35%) said they did not know what to do if they were unable to pay rent.

This number was higher for private renters, with 67% of private tenants unsure what to do if they cannot pay rent, compared to 25% of social tenants.

The survey was conducted by TPAS Cymru over two phases during the coronavirus lockdown, in an attempt to understand what impact the crisis has had on renters across Wales.

It found the top coronavirus concern respondents had in relation to the home was a lack of social distancing (26%), followed by anti-social behaviour (18%) and landlord services being suspended (15%).

Of the respondents who said they lived in accommodation with shared facilities, 34% said they were finding it difficult to self-isolate or social distance.

Renters said the number one thing they would like to know from their landlord during the crisis is information on how repairs will be done safely, with 25% agreeing this would be useful.

An overwhelming majority (82%) of tenants said they would be comfortable with allowing general repairs and maintenance to be carried out inside their home as lockdown measures are lifted.

CoronavirusMembership/trade bodyPrivate rented sectorTenantWales
