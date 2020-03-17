Up-to-date government coronavirus advice for housing providers

Residential care and supported living

Residential care

This guidance from Public Health England is for operators of registered residential care and nursing homes, including for people with learning disabilities, mental health problems and/or other disabilities.

It sets out advice on how to keep services running, including sharing of the workforce between providers and the deployment of volunteers. It also contains guidance on what to do if staff members contract the virus, alongside advice on reviewing visiting policies.

Published on 13 March

Click here to read the full guidance

Supported living

This separate piece of guidance is aimed at providers of care and support delivered in an individual’s home.

It lays out steps that can be taken to keep services running, alongside advice on what to do if someone in supported living has symptoms of the virus. This includes information on personal protective equipment, cleaning and laundry.

Published on 13 March

Click here to read the full guidance

Around the UK

The Scottish government has provided guidance for social or community care and residential settings here. It includes information on cleaning, visitors and caring for someone with the virus (published on 12 March).

The Welsh government’s guidance for social or community care and residential settings can be found here. It includes information on how to provide care to individuals who are self-isolating.

Northern Ireland’s government has been contacted to find out if any additional guidance regarding care providers has been published.