Inside Housing
Up-to-date government coronavirus advice for housing providers

Insight17/03/20by Lucie Heath

A list of the most up-to-date government advice for housing providers regarding the coronavirus outbreak. This guide will be updated every day

Residential care and supported living

Residential care

This guidance from Public Health England is for operators of registered residential care and nursing homes, including for people with learning disabilities, mental health problems and/or other disabilities.

It sets out advice on how to keep services running, including sharing of the workforce between providers and the deployment of volunteers. It also contains guidance on what to do if staff members contract the virus, alongside advice on reviewing visiting policies.

Published on 13 March

Click here to read the full guidance

Supported living

This separate piece of guidance is aimed at providers of care and support delivered in an individual’s home.

It lays out steps that can be taken to keep services running, alongside advice on what to do if someone in supported living has symptoms of the virus. This includes information on personal protective equipment, cleaning and laundry.

Published on 13 March

Click here to read the full guidance

Around the UK

The Scottish government has provided guidance for social or community care and residential settings here. It includes information on cleaning, visitors and caring for someone with the virus (published on 12 March).

The Welsh government’s guidance for social or community care and residential settings can be found here. It includes information on how to provide care to individuals who are self-isolating.

Northern Ireland’s government has been contacted to find out if any additional guidance regarding care providers has been published.

Claiming benefits

This guidance is from the Department for Work and Pensions and it covers the entire UK. It includes advice on how to claim benefits during the outbreak, both if you are an existing claimant or if you need to submit a new claim. Face-to-face assessments for health and disability benefits have already been suspended and advice on what claimants should do if they think they may have coronavirus is provided.

Guidance is also given with regards to statutory sick pay, from both an employee and an employer perspective.

Click here to read the full guidance

Employers and businesses

This guidance is from Public Health England and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy. It includes advice for employers on what to do if an employee suspects they have the virus and has recently been in the workplace, including advice on cleaning.

It also provides information for businesses that are paying sick pay. The government has committed to bringing forward legislation to allow small and medium-sized businesses to reclaim statutory sick pay paid to employees because of the virus. This will cover the entire UK.

Last updated on 10 March

Click here to read the full guidance

Welsh government guidance for businesses and employers can be found here and includes similar advice to that laid out by Public Health England (published on 6 March).

Hostels or day centres for people sleeping rough

This guidance from Public Health England and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is for staff and employers working with rough sleepers in hostels or day centres. It advises that any rough sleeper who is suspected of having the virus should be isolated.

It also includes advice on cleaning, laundry and using shared spaces.

Published on 16 March

Click here to read the full guidance

This list will be updated by Inside Housing by 10am every day. Important developments will be covered in news stories in our morning bulletin.

Care and supportCoronavirusGovt agency/department/organisationHomelessnessHousing Association/RP
