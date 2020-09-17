US court rejects Grenfell survivors’ lawsuit against corporations - sources

A US court has rejected a lawsuit brought by survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire against several of the corporations involved in the fire, ruling that it should be heard in the UK, Inside Housing understands.
Grenfell survivors and bereaved last summer brought the case for civil damages against Arconic and Celotex, the manufacturers of the cladding and insulation respectively, and Whirlpool, which supplied the fridge that caught fire.
But multiple sources familiar with the case told Inside Housing that the court has now rejected the case on the basis of “forum” following a hearing last month. The court is understood to have ruled the case should be heard in the UK.
A judgement against the companies in the US could have resulted in damages running to tens of millions of dollars, and the rejection of the lawsuit will come as a blow to the survivors, who must now wait for the conclusion of the lengthy public inquiry to pursue actions in the UK.
However, it is understood that the court did leave open the possibility of consideration of liability under US law and an assessment of appropriate damages. The judgement has not yet been made public.
Pennsylvania was selected as the venue for the wrongful death lawsuit because it is the home of the head offices of both Arconic and Saint Gobain. Saint Gobain is the multinational materials company that owns Celotex.
The case progressed through document disclosure last autumn, with Arconic challenged over its attempt to use French laws to prevent the release of documents to the court.
The panels installed on Grenfell Tower were sold by Arconic Architectural Products SAS – the French arm of the company.
The fire at Grenfell Tower killed 72 people in June 2017 after a fire broke out in a fourth-floor kitchen, travelled through a window and ignited the cladding system that had been installed on the tower’s external walls in a refurbishment completed in 2016.
In his judgement on the first phase of the public inquiry last year, inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick ruled that the aluminium composite material panels were the “primary cause” of this fire spread, adding that it was “more likely than not” that the combustible Celotex insulation also contributed.
The second phase of the inquiry is ongoing, and is currently hearing evidence from the companies directly involved in the refurbishment.
Witnesses from Arconic and Celotex will be called to give evidence in its second module, which will examine how the products were tested, marketed and sold.
