US court rejects Grenfell survivors’ lawsuit against corporations - sources

Grenfell survivors and bereaved last summer brought the case for civil damages against Arconic and Celotex, the manufacturers of the cladding and insulation respectively, and Whirlpool, which supplied the fridge that caught fire.

But multiple sources familiar with the case told Inside Housing that the court has now rejected the case on the basis of “forum” following a hearing last month. The court is understood to have ruled the case should be heard in the UK.

A judgement against the companies in the US could have resulted in damages running to tens of millions of dollars, and the rejection of the lawsuit will come as a blow to the survivors, who must now wait for the conclusion of the lengthy public inquiry to pursue actions in the UK.

However, it is understood that the court did leave open the possibility of consideration of liability under US law and an assessment of appropriate damages. The judgement has not yet been made public.