Waking watch fund targeted towards eight cities, government reveals

Rules for the funding, first announced shortly before Christmas, were published today and revealed £22m of the pot will be spent in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Bristol, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The government said this is because these areas are where the highest number of buildings in need of support are located.

The funding is only open to buildings above 17.7m in height, where waking watch costs are currently being passed over to leaseholders.

Social landlords can access the fund if they can demonstrate costs of both the alarm and the patrol would otherwise be passed on to leaseholders.

It is estimated that the fund could cover the installation of alarm systems in between 310 and 480 buildings, with an average size of 56 apartments per block.