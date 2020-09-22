Warning of ‘weak point for fire’ missed by cladding sub-contractor at Grenfell Tower

An email warning of a “weak point for fire” at the top of windows on Grenfell Tower did not result in the amendment of designs to include fire barriers as required by guidance, the inquiry heard today #UKhousing

To do this, Chris Mort, technical development director at Siderise, responded “with a proposal to alleviate the issues raised”. But he added: “Also, on the second page of the attachment I have highlighted the weak link so to speak in terms of fire.”

As the debate progressed, Mr Bailey emailed Siderise, which provided the cavity barriers, asking them to provide designs and a quote to meet the two-hour requirement if it proved necessary.

Cavity barriers provide only 30 minutes of fire resistance and are used in external walls, while fire stopping prevents the spread of flame for two hours and is required inside a building.

In March 2015, the design team working on the refurbishment got into a dispute with building control officers at Kensington and Chelsea Council over whether cavity barriers or fire stopping was required for the cladding system.

A workman installing the cladding was disciplined after deliberately annoying residents by knocking on windows asking for tea, scaring pets and dropping materials from the walls of the tower to the pathways below.

Harley paid more than £200,000 less than quoted for the cladding panels and Mr Bailey was asked whether they had sought to “make a turn” on this by adding the difference to their profits.

He said he “did not recall” whether or not he had offered assurances to building control about the compliance of the cladding system and remembered little of their inspections.

Mr Bailey’s inspection of the installation of barriers installed by another sub-contractor was “ad-hoc” and missed an entire face of the building. He was “shocked” by “sloppy” workmanship discovered after the fire, including horizontal barriers installed vertically.

This was not acted on and the tower was not fitted with cavity barriers around windows as required by building guidance.

Ben Bailey – the son of the Ray Bailey who owned cladding sub-contractor Harley Facades and was named project manager on the job aged just 25 – was today grilled over an email from Siderise, the supplier of cavity barriers for the tower which identified a flaw in the designs.

He marked an orange bubble around the bracket at the top of windows and wrote in capitals “WEAK LINK FOR FIRE” and suggested moving the proposed cavity barrier down to the very top of the window to combat this.

But with the building control officer eventually backing down over the two-hour requirement, nothing was done to address this identified “weak link”.

“It’s quite a serious warning isn’t it, from a manufacturer to be warning you that the design which Harley had presented offered a weak link for fire,” said Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry. “This is a serious matter is it not?”

“I read it in the context of a 120-minute fire stop and that issue was to my mind shortly afterward cleaned up,” replied Mr Bailey.

“Why did you not go back to Mr Mort and ask him what he meant,” asked Mr Millett.

“I don’t know,” said Mr Bailey.

The first phase of the inquiry found that fire spread easily out of the window of the fourth floor flat where it began and was later easily able to re-enter flats with the window sets providing little resistance to flame.

The hearing was read extracts of Mr Mort’s statement which said he was “highlighting that there was nothing to stop fire in an internal compartment moving to an external cavity”. “The window head interface with the structure shows that there is a gap. It needed some form of protection. It was a clear error and I felt I should highlight it,” he said.

Later, Mr Bailey was shown an email from June 2015, when he asked Siderise for clarity on the required position of vertical cavity barriers in the cladding system. Mr Millett asked: “Are you able to explain how Harley as a specialist sub-contractor so lacked expertise as to where those cavity barriers should be put that you had to seek advice from the manufacturer?”

“No,” replied Mr Bailey.

In the afternoon session, Mr Bailey was grilled at length about his inspection of work to install the cavity barriers carried out by Osborne Berry, the sub-contractor appointed by Harley. He said his inspections were “ad hoc” and accepted that his notes revealed he had not inspected the southern face of the tower at all.