We are speaking with one voice: homes must be at the heart of the country’s recovery

It has become a cliché to say that the lockdown has reminded us just how important our homes are. But the reason we hear this so often is because it is true.

Having to stay at home all day, every day has been incredibly hard, even for those of us who are lucky enough to have a decent, safe, secure home. But it has been unimaginably worse for the millions of people across the country who are experiencing homelessness, or stuck in insecure privately rented homes, or living in an overcrowded or poor-quality home.

Our homes are at the heart of this crisis, and homes must also be at the heart of our recovery from it. This is why we, as organisations that work in and represent the social housing sector, have come together to launch the Homes at the Heart campaign.

Together, we are calling for the government to make a once-in-a-generation investment in social housing.