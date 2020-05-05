We clap for frontline workers, yet developers want to repay them with even less affordable housing 

But with rents in many cities already increasingly unaffordable to many in those vital professions, making it easier for developers to wriggle out of their obligations to provide affordable housing would be a poor way to repay them.

We are already building far too few affordable homes. Last year, less than 40,000 homes were built to be let at discounted rates, while over a million households in the UK are on waiting lists for homes.

The pandemic is a huge challenge for businesses as well as individuals, and it will be an uphill battle for many to get back to work after it’s over. Property development is a multibillion pound industry, and with millions of people across the UK set to spend the coming months if not years battling real financial hardship as a result of coronavirus, now is not the time for developers to be trying to boost their profits at the expense of those trying to afford a roof over their heads.

We know just how important a safe, comfortable and affordable home is to our mental and physical well-being – and this period of lockdown has made that clearer than ever.

It has also laid bare just how precarious many people’s housing situation is when work isn’t guaranteed: almost half of working renters are a single paycheck away from losing their home. For those who are retired and rely on often limited pensions to afford rent, the situation can be just as tough; and with rising numbers of people renting into later life, the UK’s lack of affordable housing is set to present an even more acute crisis.

It’s crucial that as we emerge from this crisis we build on the lessons we’re learning about people’s housing needs and the struggles many are facing. Everyone needs a decent home with space and light. Our homes should be a place of safety and comfort, not a danger to our health or safety, as is currently the reality for millions of older people.

No one should be at risk of homelessness because they don’t have a secure wage. Safe, decent and accessible housing is absolutely vital to ensuring everyone is able to age well. To make this a reality, we need strong regulations for new homes and much more accessible housing – the government must not give in to calls to allow the opposite.

Henry Smith, senior programme manager, Centre for Ageing Better