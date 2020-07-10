We have embraced co-production and our learning could shake-up the way landlords think about the world
We are keen to share our co-production learning and demonstrate how a co-pro inclusive culture can reap great rewards in the housing sector. As the only housing association-led Ageing Better programme, we are in a unique position to do so, writes Vicky O’Donoghue
Previous Article Rishi Sunak’s summer statement promised ‘no one will be left without hope’ – but where’s the hope for renters? Next Article 10 July digital edition of Inside Housing out now