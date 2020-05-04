We must channel the spirit of Lord Beveridge to help us shape a post-coronavirus world
The Beveridge report shaped the settlement between individuals and the State to this day - and it was published three years before the end of the Second World War. Effective forward planning is similarly vital today so how should we think about a post-Covid-19 environment, writes Matthew Bailes.
