We must learn from those who are delivering our vital services on the ground

The pandemic took us all by surprise. Once the wide-reaching and shocking effects of the disease dawned on us, we woke up to an altered world. With little time to adapt, we had to change our way of life, our way of carrying out business.

The focus became one of survival. Not just making sure we survive but, perhaps more importantly, ensuring the most vulnerable people in our families, our businesses and communities also survive – financially, physically, emotionally and mentally.

A month into lockdown we are reminded daily of our physical frailties and how our economic security is undermined.

COVID-19 continues to play havoc with our plans, putting many on hold, and throwing our usual routines out. It isolates us from family, friends, workmates and neighbours; alters how we work and relate to colleagues and how we communicate with the world.

These are uncharted waters, there are no instruction manuals, no charts to guide us, we are all new to this world. Our minds are focused on doing the right thing, right here and right now – hoping it will be at least sufficient.