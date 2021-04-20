ao link
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
We must work together to keep up the progress made on homelessness and rough sleeping
Comment
20.04.21
by Dave Smith
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
EWS crisis: homeowners face huge fire safety bills on newly bought flats despite cladding assurances before purchase
Named and shamed: who are the landlords yet to start the removal of Grenfell-style cladding from their buildings?
Places for People chief executive announces retirement
Housing Ombudsman to investigate damp and mould problems in sector
EWS crisis: leaseholder sees three flat sales collapse after four EWS forms in a year
We must work together to keep up the progress made on homelessness and rough sleeping
The government's housing market interventions have done little to benefit first-time buyers
One in five people in England live in area without local authority crisis support
RELATED STORIES
16.04.21
A week in the life of… a helpline advice worker
15.04.21
One in four young people experiencing homelessness are LGBTQ+, finds new report
15.04.21
One in 12 private renters served ‘no fault’ eviction notice during pandemic, survey finds
12.04.21
New organisation teams up with global asset manager to acquire 50 homes from Hyde
09.04.21
Benefits system increasing homelessness in London, research finds
08.04.21
Conversion of private rented homes to social housing could help turn the tide of this crisis
08.04.21
Details of new evictions mediation service revealed
01.04.21
DWP launches housing advice toolkit for job centre staff
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved