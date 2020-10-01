We need more affordable homes to support the recovery, so why are we introducing measures that will deliver less?

Comment by Olivia Harris

Do policy-makers really not understand the critical need to deliver more affordable housing to support the economic recovery and protect livelihoods? Recent announcements, including the Planning White Paper, suggest they don’t, argues Olivia Harris

To continue reading this article please



or To continue reading this article please Login or Register

Previous Article Q&A: LiveWest chief talks environmental policy