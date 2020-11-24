We need more high-quality social housing in London. Here’s Sadiq Khan’s plan to deliver it.

COVID-19 has shone a fresh light on housing inequalities across the country, including in our capital city. For many of those who are spending more time at home in too-small, too expensive or unsuitable housing, a new health crisis has highlighted the existing housing crisis many Londoners face.

Today, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is announcing a new five-year blueprint to put high-quality social housing at the heart of his plans for London. A new funding prospectus sets out a plan for 82,000 genuinely affordable homes over the next five years, backed by an additional £4 billion of funding.

A decent home shouldn’t be the preserve of the rich, and this programme will enshrine our ambition that new social housing isn’t just more affordable than the private sector but better to live in too, with high design, energy efficiency and safety standards.

As the pioneering post-war housing minister, Aneurin Bevan, once said: “while we shall be judged for a year or two by the number of houses we build… we shall be judged in ten years’ time by the type of houses we build.”