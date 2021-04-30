Week in Housing: the end of a mega-merger, building control cuts and the Fire Safety Bill becomes law

Good afternoon everyone,

While 2020 was a year thin on the ground with merger activity, largely because the coronavirus pandemic had housing associations pre-occupied with just a few other things, 2021 has been different.

Already we have seen several landlords completing merger deals, or announcing talks, to create bigger organisations. In many ways it makes sense. With housing associations facing major headwinds in regard to the COVID-19 fall-out, building safety costs and potentially even bigger decarbonisation costs, there are clearly those that think bigger organisations can strengthen balance sheets and put them on a firmer footing moving forward.

However, today saw the biggest potential merger end today. In truth, it seemingly finished before it had even started.

It was in February that Sanctuary and Southern Housing Group announced they were in talks to create the biggest housing association in the UK. However, just two months later the dream of a 130,000-home social housing behemoth has ended. Both landlords said the combination “would not deliver all of the intended benefits within the planned timescale”.