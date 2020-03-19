Well-being work is going to be crucial in the time ahead

“The crisis will redefine our role in the lives of our residents,” says @foster_graeme, chief executive of @living_alpha #ukhousing #coronavirus

Alpha Living provides housing for over-55s, meaning the majority of our residents fall into the category of those most at risk. While the government’s guidance constantly changes, our values of kindness, honesty and agility don’t. Those in high-risk groups are scared. It is our duty to do all we can to support those who use our services. More importantly, we’re listening and adjusting our approach on a daily basis.

The worldwide coronavirus outbreak is a challenge on a scale never seen before. We must pull together to tackle it – and each landlord will have a different role to play.

Each of our developments has a dedicated manager, on site five days a week to support residents. This is a post that many have scrapped, but it is one we were keen to continue. It is now a position that could prove a lifeline to many of our vulnerable tenants as this situation evolves.

Our watchword for the coming months will be “well-being”.

“One in 10 of our residents do not have regular contact with a family member. They are worried about loneliness, not having a trusted confidante and practical things like having somebody to do their shopping”

The crisis will redefine our role in the lives of our residents.

We must keep people safe and follow guidelines, but we also must consider the wider impact of this national emergency on their well-being.

Loneliness and isolation have a devastating impact on people’s physical and mental health.

We know that more than one in 10 of our residents do not have regular contact with a family member. They are worried about loneliness, not having a trusted confidante and practical things like having somebody to do their shopping.