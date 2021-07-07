ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Welsh government asks social landlords to provide assurance over disrepair issues following ITV investigation
News
07.07.21
by Lucie Heath
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Housing Ombudsman investigating five social landlords over failure to deal with complaints
Slough Council bans spending after racking up £96m budget deficit
What impact will the Building Safety Bill have? The key takeaways
Regulator considering whether Clarion breached standards following ITV reports
The Thinkhouse Review: what it will take to truly transform the property tax system in England
Number of London buildings with waking watches triples to 900 in a year
How investor questions are changing as ESG factors become more important
Grenfell victims’ civil case paused for settlement negotiations
RELATED STORIES
09.07.21
How investor questions are changing as ESG factors become more important
09.07.21
Number of London buildings with waking watches triples to 900 in a year
08.07.21
How we’ve overhauled our approach to well-being after a tough year
08.07.21
The Charter for Social Housing Residents is turning into a huge saga, but that’s no excuse to stand still
08.07.21
NHF in talks with government over allowing housing associations to bid directly for decarbonisation fund
08.07.21
One to watch – Avril Roberts, development project manager, RHP
08.07.21
How can social housing be smart about technology data use and privacy?
SPONSORED ARTICLE
07.07.21
Housing association figures join board of ESG reporting group
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved