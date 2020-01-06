Welsh government launches ‘hidden homelessness’ campaign

The campaign is targeted at young people who may be at risk of or already experiencing homelessness, and advises the public on what to do if they are concerned about someone they know.

Research suggests that people overwhelmingly connect the idea of homelessness with rough sleeping – which is not the case for most young people experiencing homelessness.

People can still be classed as homeless if they are sofa surfing or staying somewhere temporarily – such as a hostel, a night shelter or a bed and breakfast.

They could also be living in very poor conditions or somewhere that is not suitable for them or their family.