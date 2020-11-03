Welsh housing association appoints five new board members

A Cardiff-based housing association has undergone a board shake-up, appointing five new board members.
Cardiff Community Housing Association, which owns 3,000 homes in the Welsh capital, has brought in new members from the public, private and charity sectors, as well as one of its own residents on the new-look board.
The new members are Fadhili Maghiya, Amina Yusuf, Lerisha Hansraj Bhardwaj, Joga Singh, and Didi Ketter.
Mr Maghiya is the founder of Sub-Sahara Advisory Panel and Watch-Africa Cymru: Wales’ African Film Festival and has a background in social care and human rights. He worked for the United Nations tribunal for Rwanda before relocating to Cardiff in 2013.
Ms Hansraj Bhardwaj is an experienced account who has worked in the public sector locally and internationally, Mr Singh is an experienced employment lawyer and has experience working with board members and senior management teams, while Ms Ketter has been an active CCHA tenant since 2016.
Amina Yusuf is joining as a trainee board member, and is a freelance graphic designer.
Hayley Selway, chief executive, CCHA said: “The five new Board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table.
"These appointments further demonstrate our commitment to being an inclusive organisation representative of the communities we serve”.
Mike Owen, chair at CCHA, said: “The board is delighted to be joined by five talented and influential individuals who will each bring unique skills and talent to the Association.
"We have added very well qualified individuals in their specific areas of expertise to create a diverse Board that has the skills and experience needed to help deliver CCHA’s ambitious strategy at this very challenging time, and into the future.”