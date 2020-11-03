Welsh housing association appoints five new board members

Cardiff Community Housing Association, which owns 3,000 homes in the Welsh capital, has brought in new members from the public, private and charity sectors, as well as one of its own residents on the new-look board.

The new members are Fadhili Maghiya, Amina Yusuf, Lerisha Hansraj Bhardwaj, Joga Singh, and Didi Ketter.

Mr Maghiya is the founder of Sub-Sahara Advisory Panel and Watch-Africa Cymru: Wales’ African Film Festival and has a background in social care and human rights. He worked for the United Nations tribunal for Rwanda before relocating to Cardiff in 2013.