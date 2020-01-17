What are landlords doing to reduce energy bills?

In association with:

With many councils declaring a climate change emergency, there is a renewed focus on energy efficiency in the social housing sector. But, as we begin 2020, what is the starting point? Are people working for social landlords confident that adequate attention is being paid to sustainability – and are there potential savings to be made by focusing more closely on efficient energy use?

An Inside Housing survey, run in association with Inenco, has sought to find the answers to some of these complicated questions.

The responses – from 246 people working in the social housing sector, with the vast majority (72%) within housing associations – suggest that there is an interest in sustainability in the sector. But they also cast doubt on the extent to which evidence-based decisions are being made.

When asked whether they are confident that their organisation has a robust and clearly established strategy on the energy it procures, for instance, just 34% of respondents say “yes”.

A full quarter state that, while a strategy is in place, they think it would benefit from further review or refinement. And – perhaps most strikingly – 41% say that either no such strategy exists, or that they do not know if one does.

According to Mark Winn, lead consultant at Inenco, this is not an uncommon state of affairs. “I don’t think it’s unique to the social housing sector, to be fair,” he says.

“I think energy is sometimes treated as a necessary evil and it can be quite complicated, and therefore there is very little appetite to fully understand it and put together a robust strategy.”

He says that, for social landlords, those challenges are compounded by some additional, sector-specific complexities.

“Predominantly a social housing provider will have a significantly higher number of meters than many other organisations. And the cost and consumption per meter is much lower, because the reality is these are communal stairwells, shared areas that they’re paying for.”