What are the steps needed for social housing to get to zero carbon?

Nicholas Harris, chief executive, Stonewater

“We can see the impacts of global warming around the world and we know that the clock is ticking down,” says the chief executive of Stonewater.

“But decarbonisation is only one of the challenges that I’m grappling with. I’m grappling with the problems of health and safety. I’m grappling with the need to build much-needed affordable homes.

“Then I’m grappling with decarbonisation. How we square that is a big challenge for all of us, and how we make sure we make the right investments at the right time.”

That challenge is at the heart of the discussion for the breakfast briefing, which is being sponsored by Stonewater and held as part of Inside Housing and Social Housing’s Retrofit Challenge: Virtual Summit.