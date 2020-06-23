What can care providers do now to protect themselves over claims post-COVID?

Care homes have become the front line in the fight against COVID-19. Sadly, May saw more people losing their lives in care homes than in any other registered setting in England.

This has created a maelstrom of problems for those involved in providing care and support. The past few months have involved difficult decisions about how best to protect service users and staff, while trying to maintain challenging care arrangements and provide consistent, good-quality care.

But once the pandemic has run its course, the challenges to the sector are unlikely to be over. What issues could providers face in the future and what should they be planning for now, in case regulatory and other legal proceedings are brought?

For those regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), much will depend on how proportionate the CQC will be in reviewing any care failures that occurred during the pandemic. One would hope that they will take a fair, measured and proportionate view of their enforcement criteria and show they understand just how difficult it has been for care providers during the pandemic.