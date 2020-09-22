What can we learn from the government’s track record on housing?

We are working closely with the government to shape the detail of these proposals and ensure that our members’ perspectives are heard. As well as a submission to the government’s consultation on the Planning White Paper, which closes at the end of October, we are also convening roundtables with Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government officials and the sector. We have already raised these issues with key officials, including those in Number 10.

We’re also working to shape the government’s plans in the longer term. Our ‘Homes at the Heart’ campaign has brought together the whole social housing sector with others, from banks to trade unions, to make the case for investment in social housing.

In doing so, we have demonstrated to government the wide-ranging support for this argument. The campaign has reached policymakers and the public through direct engagement and media coverage and has been backed publicly by senior politicians and even members of the cabinet.

Meanwhile, our #HomesAtTheHeart messages have reached 5.6 million people on social media. Our submission to the Comprehensive Spending Review will also make the case for why the sector needs to play a central role in the country’s recovery from coronavirus.

Of course, the government has also had to work with the housing sector to support us in responding to the coronavirus pandemic and working through the enormous building safety challenges we’re facing. During the early days of the pandemic, the government’s response was very positive, with ministers responding quickly to our concerns about PPE and definitions of key workers. As for building safety, in some areas we have seen progress, such as housing associations’ ability to reclaim leaseholders’ costs on some remediation work. But we urgently need more action from the government to ensure that the regulatory system is fit for purpose and that every building in the country is safe.

As the collective voice of housing associations in England, we are scrutinising announcements carefully, and publicly challenging decisions when necessary – as we have done recently both on Newsnight and in The Telegraph over cladding issues.

So what, then, have we learned in the 14 months since the government took office? We know, first and foremost, that housing is one of its priorities. We also know that social housing has a part to play, but homeownership continues to reign supreme.

Finally, while there have been some welcome announcements on funding for social housing, planning reform is the preferred approach to getting the country building.

It’s clear that there could be challenges over the next few years, especially in the face of a deep economic recession caused by the coronavirus crisis. While the government has ambitions on homeownership, the reality is we are likely to see a fall in private sector housebuilding. This makes the case for counter-cyclical investment in social housing even more powerful.

Now, it’s up to the government to seize the opportunity to shore up the construction sector, sustaining thousands of jobs and the delivery of much-needed social homes.

Kate Henderson, chief executive, National Housing Federation