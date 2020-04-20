What did we learn from the recent government announcements on fire safety?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) announced that the government would be creating a £1bn remediation fund for non-ACM blocks during the Budget in March

The downside to both of these policies is that they will largely ensure the safety of new buildings which – thanks to the combustibles ban – were much less likely to be a problem anyway.

The most important work is to make existing buildings safe before one becomes the next disaster, and with heightened fire risk because of the coronavirus outbreak and self-isolation, that has become even more pertinent.

So, all eyes turn to the £1bn fund for remediation, on which there was both good and bad news.

The good news was a welcome announcement that the fund will open in May: having been announced in the Budget in March, this is about as fast as anyone could reasonably expect the fund to start operating and is further evidence that fire safety is not going to be sidelined by Whitehall during the pandemic.

But the bad news is the government is showing no sign of budging on the strict limits on its scope.

The BBC was briefed after the Budget that buildings below 18m may qualify for funding on a case-by-case basis but this fact – which the government was never willing to confirm to Inside Housing – has been flatly ruled

out by the latest update, with an added statement that it will not be extended: “We are clear that the unprecedented total investment to support remediation of… buildings above 18 metres will be the limit to the government’s funding support.”

This means first that all those leaseholders in buildings below 18m will most likely have to foot the bill themselves, or be left bankrupt and homeless by the cost. There are 100,000 buildings between 11m and 18m and many will require remediation. This is an awful lot of people who will not be helped.

Furthermore, many fire safety costs extend beyond cladding removal. Those residents paying an additional mortgage for the waking watch and insurance costs on their block had hoped for some government support – particularly given the coronavirus outbreak. Others who face remediation costs for issues such as missing fire breaks or internal defects also look set to be excluded from the fund.