What do the changes to the Fire Safety Bill mean?

Following recommendations from the Grenfell Inquiry, the Fire Safety Bill has been amended with the intention of providing improved safety measures. Inside Housing’s deputy editor Peter Apps chaired a discussion with sector experts to discuss what social landlords need to do
In March the draft Fire Safety Bill was introduced to improve fire safety in buildings. The proposed bill is intended to ensure that residents of high-rise and multi-occupancy buildings feel safe in their homes by significantly improving fire safety.
This webinar focused on aspects of the bill relating to what information social landlords may be expected to provide about buildings and their residents, as part of an onsite secure system that can be accessed by firefighters in the event of a fire.
The challenge for social landlords will be what information to provide, in what format and the resource requirements to maintain the currency of the information.
Gary Fredericks, director of fire safety, Gerda Securuty
Gary Fredericks served in the Fire Service for 30 years, in training, fire safety and operational response. As a senior officer he was in attendance at major incidents across London and was responsible for developing fire safety policy and delivering fire safety across London. Now, he is an integral part of the Gerda team.
Mick Osborne, deputy chief fire officer, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service
Mick Osborne has more than 30 years’ experience within the fire sector, working in a number of key strategic roles. In his current role as deputy chief fire officer Mr Osborne is responsible for the operational day-to-day running of Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service. In addition, he leads nationally on UK Technical Response aspects, which ranges from dealing with large infrastructure programmes to adapting to new technologies in many fields on behalf of the National Fire Chiefs Council.
Melanie Black, building safety programme manager, The Guinness Partnership
Melanie Black has been a health and safety practitioner for 18 years working in manufacturing and distribution, local authorities, schools safety inspectorate, construction, large scale retail and for the past five years, social housing. Recently, Ms Black has been working on a number of building safety critical work streams, one of them being the installation of premises information boxes across the Guinness Partnership’s high-rise portfolio and collating the information that would be required inside those boxes by the fire service in an emergency.
Jack Bernard, safer homes delivery manager, the Hyde Group
Jack Bernard and his team manages all fire safety works across Hyde, including fire and security servicing and major building safety projects. Mr Bernard was previously with the Aster Group, where he was responsible for electrical compliance.
