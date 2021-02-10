What does Inside Housing’s survey of leaseholders impacted by the cladding crisis show?

Over the past week, Inside Housing has been attempting to gather one of the key factors missing from the building safety crisis: data.

Our survey of those living in towers with vast remediation costs has been circulating on the closed social media groups and WhatsApp chats set up by victims of the crisis over the past seven days.

The results, based on the responses of 1,342 leaseholders, represent the first major survey of this group. So what have we learned?

Who is affected?

The survey obtained responses covering a wide geographical spread – 51 local authorities from Aberdeen to Dorset, including every country in the UK. The largest share of responses came from Manchester, London and Birmingham.

They show that the typical leaseholder is a first-time buyer (56.4%), which is to be expected given that this is a crisis solely impacting flats. They are also mostly younger people (30.6% are aged 18-35 and 33.6% are aged 35-50), but there is a not-insubstantial number of retirees (18%), making this a cross-generational crisis.

The majority are on middle incomes – 34.3% have a household income of less than £35,000, while 59.5% earn less than £50,000. They own average properties, not luxury flats, and 57.2% of affected homes have a pre-crisis value of below £250,000.

In a free text box included in the survey, for respondents to describe the impact paying these bills would have on their lives, dozens listed bankruptcy or the loss of their home.

“It would wipe out my life savings and delay retirement indefinitely,” one respondent said. “It would also make me fearful of reaching old age with insufficient funds for even a basic standard of living. This after working, saving and living within my means all my life.”