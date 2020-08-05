What does it mean if the English Housing Survey says private tenants are more satisfied than social tenants?

Housing associations have to be able to tell and evidence the story behind the numbers to influence those in government (picture: Getty)

The government uses the annual survey to assess current housing conditions, along with the circumstances of householders, and crucially to inform its future policies. The survey has been reporting higher satisfaction levels in the private rented sector for accommodation and also repair services for the past 10 years, so, if ever there was a need to dig a bit further, it’s here.

There’s not much between them – 84% for the private sector, 81% for social – and you know what they say about lies, damn lies and statistics. But to dismiss this as such would be wrong, in addition to being foolish.

It’s official – tenants in the private rented sector are more satisfied with their homes than their social housing counterparts are. So says the government’s recently published 2018/19 English Housing Survey .

The surveys over the past decade, which included owner-occupiers, tell us you are more likely to be satisfied with your housing if you are older, white or of Indian origin, employed, or retired; black and lone parent households, along with those experiencing overcrowding, are significantly less satisfied.

So, there’s nothing completely unexpected there, but what is the story behind the figures and why does this matter?It matters because housing shapes peoples’ lives. Just because something has always been like this, it doesn’t mean it has to stay like this.

To make the improvement yes, we need to build more homes, but we also need increased and more intelligent investment in our existing homes, along with a better understanding of our tenants.

“It’s about us making social housing tenants proud to be just that. Transforming social housing tenancies into prized possessions. Knowing they have a landlord that provides great homes, great services and one that cares about them”

Our country should be proud that we have approximately 12 million people living in 4.5 million social homes. But we know that a significant number of these households live in poverty, and there will be those who require support from local authorities and health services stretched to breaking point. We also have tenants who want and are financially able to move into homeownership. In simple “satisfaction” terms, tenants don’t all need or want the same thing.

Social housing has the opportunity and I would argue the obligation to be held in the same regard as our National Health Service. We can be an institution that marks our country out as great, that reduces society’s increasing inequalities and in doing so unites us as a people. That’s how important social housing is.