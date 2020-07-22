What is in the government’s Building Safety Bill? Seven key takeaways

Inside Housing has pored through the 334-page document to pull out some of the key changes that will affect residents, developers and landlords.

On Monday the government published its draft Building Safety Bill. Described by housing secretary Robert Jenrick as the “biggest improvements to building safety in nearly 40 years”, the bill contains wide-ranging changes from new, more stringent requirements on the built environment sector around building safety standards and the introduction of a new Building Safety Regulator.

The Building Safety Regulator

One of the earliest proposals to the building safety system put forward by Dame Judith Hackitt in her post-Grenfell report on building safety was a call for a building safety regulator to be put in place. The draft bill added a lot of meat to the bones of exactly what the responsibilities of the new regulator are.

The duties of the new Building Safety Regulator are mainly two-fold: to introduce a better safety system and impose sanctions and regulations to ensure this happens. To achieve these, it will look to put in place a more stringent regulatory framework to implement a stronger focus around building safety for developers and landlords.

This will include introducing steps to improve the competence and capabilities of those working in the built environment sector, through instructing an industry-led competence committee and publishing non-statutory advice and guidance for various sectors. It will also lead on establishing and improving on standards within the building control sector, an area that has come under scrutiny following Grenfell.

In addition, the regulator will have powers to take enforcement action and impose sanctions on the corporate bodies or building control companies that do not meet regulatory standards. It will also act as the building control itself on some of the higher-risk buildings.

Dutyholders

A new dutyholder system will be implemented in every building, which aims to ensure that the person or entity that creates a building safety risk is responsible for managing that risk. The building cycle will be split into gateways – phases of the building’s life – with different dutyholders for different gateways. For example, the dutyholder for the design phase of the build will be the principle designer. For the construction phase, it will be the principal contractor.

The gateway will be assessed at each handover by the regulator, which will be allowed to step in and stop progress when it feels building safety aims are not being met. These different phases will be connected by a ‘golden thread of information’ which will include details about the original design and construction, as well as details on the changes and upgrades to the building during its lifecycle. The information will be held digitally so anybody at any stage can access it when needed.

Once the building is occupied, the dutyholder will become the accountable person. The accountable person, usually the building owner, will be responsible for the safety once people are living in a block. The accountable person will also be responsible for registering the building with the Building Safety Regulator and securing a building safety assurance certificate before it is occupied. The certificate will only be issued once the regulator is happy that the accountable person meets statutory obligations. This process will also be brought in for existing buildings.