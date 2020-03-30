What it’s like to try and self-isolate in asylum housing

I am not able to self-isolate in shared accommodation with a shared kitchen and toilet. It doesn’t work at all.

What will happen to my kids if I get sick?

I have not heard anything from our building manager or from the Home Office about the crisis.

My anxiety and stress is through the roof with this additional worry about my family’s health.

We simply need a self-contained place to keep healthy.

I am also concerned that our food supplies will run out.

Because we receive our NASS support payment of £37 per person at the beginning of every week, we are unable to buy, store or stockpile food.

Luckily, we are supported by a charity called The Magpie Project, which has been providing weekly food bags and nappies.

But they also, most importantly, support us emotionally by connecting us with other mums through a fantastic WhatsApp group. We can join a positive place to share ideas, ask for help or talk to other Magpie mums.

We – as mums – are trying to survive and keep our children safe.

But if the country gave us the support we need, we could do more. We could actually also volunteer to help this country and people in need by giving the skills we have. In our Magpie group there are trained doctors, emergency response workers, educators, and more.

All of us are forced to stay at home, destitute and worried for our families’ health, when we could be a massive benefit to this country.

If this crisis proves anything it is that we are all connected – my children are your children and vice versa.

I would beg you to: