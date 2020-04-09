What lessons can social landlords learn from the COVID-19 crisis?

It’s going to be mighty hard to hit the right tone with this column.

Some of you will be worried about losing your job or maybe you fear the worst for the health of someone you love. All I can try and do is come up with some hope for the future.

Lord King was the governor of the Bank of England during the credit crunch and he talks a lot of sense about what we need to do now.

He’s looking at the NHS and shaking his head. It might very well be efficient, but it’s got to be more resilient. Yes, it’s crying out for spare capacity. We all see that now.

So, we need to start tendering out services in a different way. Instead of grinding prices down, we must make sure there’s enough slack in the system to cope with a crisis. Lord King is making a similar point to Dame Judith Hackitt on fire safety.

If you try and do things on the cheap, it can come back to haunt you.