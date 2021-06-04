What new regulations mean for social landlords with heat networks and district heating systems

What do you see as some of the main challenges today in delivering good customer service within the heat network setting?

The same challenges top the list every time. The first is making sure residents understand the actual difference between a heat network and other forms of utility supply in a domestic home. For example, a heat network is not necessarily something a housing association will have chosen – it may have been a planning requirement as part of a carbon reduction strategy.

The second challenge is understanding your heat network and ensuring it is behaving and performing to the best it can so you’re doing the best by your customer. That will require more maintenance and operation activities behind the scenes. Housing associations will want to make sure they’re maintaining the kit and that they’re using contractors who understand how to operate it and that they’re actually calculating the efficiency of the heat network in order to take action to correct it if it stands out as being unusually high or low.

The third challenge is around getting the right service provider. Currently, hardly any housing associations look after their metering and billing in-house. Instead, they will outsource to one of the known market operators like Insite, Switch2 or Vital Energi. So, housing associations are reliant on that supplier, since it’s their customer service that residents are experiencing.

So, the challenge is having the right company who can deliver the service levels that you expect for your residents and to do through the due diligence of selecting that supplier and also to review it regularly.

What makes a good customer experience?

When I read our Trustpilot reviews, the thing that comes across most frequently is the element of surprise. People working in utilities in the UK don’t expect customers to leave positive reviews right now, so if you surprise them with a great experience, that is a win.

For me, to create that surprise, you need to ensure ease of contact. If your customer picks up the phone to contact their utility provider and gets through in less than a minute, I think they’re initially quite surprised.

Multichannel contact centres are also absolutely critical, whether its email, phone, text or web chat. Then whichever of those channels you make available, back it up with a good, quick service. That means good training for the person they get through to, where they talk to customers honestly, clearly and like humans – showing them that they are genuinely valued.